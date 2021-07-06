Video
Pope Francis, 84, recovering after colon operation

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

ROME, July 5: Pope Francis, 84, was recovering in hospital Monday from surgery for an inflamed large colon, a potentially painful condition that could see him bed-bound for several days.
The pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital Sunday for a scheduled operation under general anaesthetic for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon.
Afterwards, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he had "reacted well to the surgery".
The Vatican press office told AFP on Monday it expected to issue a fresh medical bulletin around midday (1000 GMT).
A week earlier, on the eve of the feast of Saints Peter and Paul, Francis seemed to hint at the upcoming operation, saying: "I ask you to pray for the pope, pray in a special way. The pope needs your prayers".    -AFP


