Philippines orders probe

PATIKUL, July 5: Philippine authorities ordered on Monday an investigation into the crash of an Air Force plane that overshot a runway killing 50 soldiers on board, three civilians on the ground and injuring dozens.

Some passengers on the Lockheed C-130 jumped free seconds before the plane crashed and burst into flames on the weekend, officials cited witnesses as saying. The aircraft, carrying recently graduated troops bound for counter-insurgency operations, had been trying to land at Jolo airport in southern Sulu province.

All 96 passengers on board had been accounted for, with 49 military personnel injured as well as four civilians on the ground, military spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo said. In a news conference, Arevalo said the plane was in "very good condition" and had 11,000 flying hours remaining before its next maintenance was due.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana ordered an investigation into the country's worst military air disaster in nearly 30 years.

The military command said the soldiers were flying to the provincial airport of Jolo from Laguindingan, about 460 km (290 miles) to the northeast, to be deployed to their battalions.

The army in the sprawling Philippine archipelago has been fighting a long war in the area against Islamist militants from Abu Sayyaf and other factions. There was no sign the plane was brought down by insurgent fire, officials said. -AFP







