Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Learn to live with’ Covid

Johnson sets out final Covid lockdown easing

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

LONDON, July 5: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday unveiled a plan to lift most if not all of England's pandemic restrictions from July 19, as he urged the public to "learn to live with" the coronavirus.
Johnson had initially aimed for a full reopening on June 21, but was forced to push back the date because of a surge in the highly contagious Delta variant.
That variant now accounts for nearly all new Covid-19 cases in Britain, and infection rates have soared -- but mass vaccinations have stopped a resultant surge in hospitalisations or deaths. The prime minister is set to outline the planned easing for England at an afternoon news conference. The UK's other nations -- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland -- are moving at a slower pace.
"Thanks to the successful rollout of our vaccination programme, we are progressing cautiously through our roadmap," Johnson said, vowing to "restore people's freedoms". "But I must stress that the pandemic is not over and that cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks," he added.
"As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks from Covid and exercise judgment when going about our lives."
Care minister Helen Whately said 86 percent of British adults have had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 63 percent their second dose.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 dead, 80 missing in Japan mudslide
Florida condo demolished, search for victims resumes
Pope Francis, 84, recovering after colon operation
A helicopter dumps water onto the site of an explosion
Philippines orders probe
63 died as Indonesia faces oxygen crisis
‘Learn to live with’ Covid
10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022


Latest News
Anderson reaches 1,000 first-class wickets
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Fifth day of lockdown: More people, vehicles on roads, 509 arrested
Workers bound for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to get Pfizer vaccine
Jubo League leader slaughtered in broad daylight in Sunamganj
Domestic flights suspended till July 14
Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor
BNP gets angry as Premier told unpleasant truth: Hasan
Patience key in thriving in Zimbabwe condition: Domingo
Pabna reports six corona-related deaths
Most Read News
Increase the age limit for government job application
Couple lands in jail for torturing minor maid
Tashkent Declaration of 1966
Nur, Rashed at loggerheads
Czech captain Darida ends international career
Vaccination is more urgent than lockdown
Lt Gen Shafiul Alam made QMG, Maj Gen Tabrej Shams takes over as DG DGFI
Bangladesh apparel exports to US bounce back
Technical body for another 7-day restrictions to check C-19
BGB distributes relief among 300 families in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft