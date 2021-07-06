10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

WASHINGTON, July 5: Congress is out of session with lawmakers back home for the holiday recess -- a traditional time for fireworks, parades, and yes, politicking. The fight for control of the evenly divided Senate will be the most dramatic showdown of 2022, and based on the candidates who have jumped in so far -- and those who are expected to -- there are a few changes to this month's ranking of the Senate seats most likely to flip partisan control.

Pennsylvania -- an open-seat race in a state that President Joe Biden carried in 2020 -- remains the most likely to flip. But four other states have moved around slightly. The top 10 Senate seats most likely to flip are based on CNN's reporting and fundraising data, as well as historical data about how states and candidates have performed. As the cycle heats up, polling and advertising spending data will also become factors. Our ranking first published in March, was updated in April and again in May.

Two other Biden states are trading places, with New Hampshire leapfrogging above Nevada. It's true that Biden carried the Granite State by a wider margin, but the potential GOP candidate options there are enough to move it above the Silver State for now. Of course, that could change if two big name Republicans in New Hampshire pass on the race.

Two Trump states are also switching spots. Florida is now above Ohio in terms of likelihood of flipping. Democrats have done better recently at the presidential level in Florida than they have in Ohio, and that's all the more relevant now that Democratic Rep. Val Demings is running against Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. Democrats already had a candidate in Ohio -- Rep. Tim Ryan -- but the increasingly red state is tougher terrain for the party. However, this is fluid -- it's still possible that the messy GOP primary in the Buckeye State will be just the opening Democrats need.

Ohio is a prime example of how former President Donald Trump continues to hold enormous sway over the GOP, with Republican Senate candidates competing for the attention of his supporters at his rally in the state late last month. Trump's endorsement may not be enough to force other candidates to drop out (see North Carolina), but the idea of running without his backing in a GOP primary does seem to be enough to keep some candidates from jumping in (see Georgia).

The start of July marks the beginning of a new fundraising period, which means more candidates are likely to launch their campaigns, having waited until the end of the second quarter so as not to report a lower total from an incomplete quarter.

Pennsylvania -- where GOP Sen. Pat Toomey is not running for another term -- remains the seat most likely to flip, in large part, because it's an open seat in a state that Biden carried last fall. And while this race may come down to whatever the national environment looks like next year, Democrats regard it as their top pick up opportunity -- even if they don't yet know who their candidate is going to be.

Republicans are eager to redeem their trifecta of recent losses in Georgia. But they're still in a waiting game when it comes to who will avenge the loss to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who's now running for a full six-year term. That's because Herschel Walker, encouraged by Trump to run, continues to have a freezing effect on the field.

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is keeping everyone guessing -- will he run for a third term? His indecision could be putting a possible successor at a disadvantage if he decides not to run. Johnson is the only Republican potentially running for reelection in a state Biden carried last year, so the seat is a top target for Democrats, regardless of whether he runs or not. -CNN







