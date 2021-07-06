Afghan troops flee into Tajikistan

KABUL, July 5: More than 1,000 Afghan troops fled into neighboring Tajikistan on Monday "to save their lives" after clashes with the Taliban. The Taliban have launched several major offensives in northern Afghanistan in recent weeks as US and international troops withdraw from the country. One of those offensives saw the Taliban seize the country's main crossing into Tajikistan last month.

On Monday, Tajikistan's national security committee said that 1,037 Afghan government troops had fled into the ex-Soviet country "in order to save their lives" after clashes with the Taliban during the night.

Tajikistan's state information agency Khovar said the Taliban had taken "full control" of six districts of the Badakhshan province bordering Tajikistan in Afghanistan's northeast. Several hundred Afghan troops had already crossed into Tajikistan after the Taliban unleashed its onslaught in early May.

The Taliban have seized dozens of Afghanistan's districts, raising fears that that the Afghan military will collapse once U.S. and international troops complete their withdrawal from the country in September.

Since the announcement of an exit date of September 11, 2021 for American troops by U.S. President Joe Biden, Afghanistan has been witnessing a spike in deadly Taliban assaults across the country, leading to mounting casualties on all sides.

Afghanistan government forces are planning a counteroffensive in the country's northern provinces after losing ground to the Taliban, Russia's RIA news agency has cited an adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as saying.

National security adviser Hamdullah Mohib told RIA in an interview on Monday that government forces had not expected the Taliban offensive but would "absolutely, definitely" counterattack. -AFP







