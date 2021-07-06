Video
Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Fireworks by Grucci light up the sky above resorts on the Las Vegas Strip in a Fourth of July celebration on July 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority presented a themed, coordinated fireworks show from eight hotel-casinos on Independence Day for the first time to show that the "Entertainment Capital of the World" is fully reopened. Last month, Clark County dropped all COVID-19 pandemic mandates, which removed all capacity and social distancing restrictions.    photo : AFP


