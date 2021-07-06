Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Joe Biden marks ‘independence’ from Covid, but pandemic remains a threat

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

WASHINGTON, July 5: President Joe Biden celebrated US Independence Day on Sunday with an upbeat assessment of a country he said is roaring back to post-pandemic life, even if Covid-19 has yet to be fully "vanquished."
Speaking before a festive crowd of 1,000 guests on the White House South Lawn, Biden drew a comparison between the declaration of independence from the British Empire in 1776 and today's rapid recovery from the coronavirus.
"Two hundred and forty five years ago, we declared our independence from a distant king. Today, we are closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus," he told the crowd of invited military members and essential workers. "We've gained the upper hand against this virus," he said. But he added, "Don't get me wrong: Covid-19 has not been vanquished. We all know powerful variants have emerged, like the Delta variant."
Biden paid tribute to those who have lost their lives, with the staggering number of deaths in the United States now at more than 600,000.
But he struck an overwhelmingly optimistic note, suggesting that under his leadership the country -- bitterly and at times violently divided during the Donald Trump presidency -- was "coming back together."
"Over the last year, we have lived through some of our darkest days," Biden said. "We are about to see our brightest future."
Large crowds packed the National Mall for a huge fireworks display in yet another sign that the United States is looking to its July 4th holiday as a moment to put the virus in the rear view mirror.
During last year's holiday, with the pandemic near its summer peak and towns across America reeling from anti-racism and anti-police protests, Washington and other big cities held only muted celebrations.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 dead, 80 missing in Japan mudslide
Florida condo demolished, search for victims resumes
Pope Francis, 84, recovering after colon operation
A helicopter dumps water onto the site of an explosion
Philippines orders probe
63 died as Indonesia faces oxygen crisis
‘Learn to live with’ Covid
10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022


Latest News
Anderson reaches 1,000 first-class wickets
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Fifth day of lockdown: More people, vehicles on roads, 509 arrested
Workers bound for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to get Pfizer vaccine
Jubo League leader slaughtered in broad daylight in Sunamganj
Domestic flights suspended till July 14
Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor
BNP gets angry as Premier told unpleasant truth: Hasan
Patience key in thriving in Zimbabwe condition: Domingo
Pabna reports six corona-related deaths
Most Read News
Increase the age limit for government job application
Couple lands in jail for torturing minor maid
Tashkent Declaration of 1966
Nur, Rashed at loggerheads
Czech captain Darida ends international career
Vaccination is more urgent than lockdown
Lt Gen Shafiul Alam made QMG, Maj Gen Tabrej Shams takes over as DG DGFI
Bangladesh apparel exports to US bounce back
Technical body for another 7-day restrictions to check C-19
BGB distributes relief among 300 families in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft