Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:09 AM
'Amazing feeling to score double hundred in T-20'

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
BIPIN DANI

Delhi's Subodh Bhati is primarily a bowler but he was over the moon when his explosive batting with a rare double hundred in a T-20 club match on Saturday could make headlines.
Opening the batting for Delhi XI New against Simba, he smashed unbeaten 205 runs with 17 sixes and 17 fours.
"It is an amazing feeling. Never expected my batting can go so well. Hitting 200 runs struck my mind only when I reached 140 runs. Then only I realized that I can even score 200 runs", the 30-year-old right-arm medium pacer said over the telephone from Delhi.
"It is always a big achievement to score even a hundred in the T-20 match as we get limited balls to face".
This however, is not the first double century by Subodh Bhati. Earlier also he had also reached 200 runs in the shortest format of the game.
"Yes, my team mates and the opposite captain did come to me and congratulated me for this double ton. The captain also told me that this innings can change your life in Delhi cricket".
Recalling his another joyous moment, the 30-year-old Subodha Bhati says, "my economical bowling in one of the matches (for Delhi) against Jharkhand team drew praise from MS Dhoni.
"He congratulated me for my bowling spell and encouraged me by saying well bowled".
"These are the dream moments I cannot forget", he added.   


