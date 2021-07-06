Video
Tuesday, 6 July, 2021
Expectation high on big hitter Shamim Patwari

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Bangladesh's senior placer Rubel Hossain pinned high hopes on youngster Shamim Patwari, saying that he could be an asset for the team in the shorter version of cricket for his ability to play big shots at will.
Shamim, the Under-19 World Cup winning member had already shown his prowess of big hitting and the ability of cracking towering sixes at will against any kind of bowler.
Impressed by his power-hitting, the Bangladesh team management drafted him into the T20 squad for the Zimbabwe series. The selectors in fact were searching for someone who has the ability of hitting sixes at will lower down the order as the T20 cricket demands this power-hitting these days.
Bangladesh in fact suffered most for a power-hitter lower down the order because they had no one who could use the death overs well through extreme power-hitting. The team management wants Patwari to fill this void.
"Shamim is a very good player as I have seen him from close range. He can hit big sixes and he can hit it at his will. He in fact is a clean hitter," Rubel said of Shamim Patwari on Monday.
"I have played with him and have the experience of watching him closely. From what I have seen, he is a very talented player. I hope he will justify his talent in the Zimbabwe series."
Despite being a bowler, Rubel said he is ready to share his experience with Shamim Patwari and also said he will be happy to see him cementing his place.
"Even though I am a bowler, as a senior player, I am ready to share my experience with him. He is a very good player and I wish him success," he said.     -BSS


