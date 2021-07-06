

Final tribute to Amit

The first one was held at Gopibagh the second at his favourite Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. Despite restriction due to ongoing lockdown and the pandemic, lots of people gathered to participate in the funeral prayer. He was later buried at Azimpur graveyard besides his mother's grave.

Amit breathed his at 6:15pm on the 30th of June while undergoing treatment at Uttar Pradesh, India.

The 43-year old sports enthusiast had been engaged in the sporting arena for around 30 years and was involved in many sporting clubs simultaneously. He started working as the Head of Media of BFF in 2010 and was loved by all for his selflessness.







The colleagues and well-wishers from different sporting associations, clubs and media along with his relatives paid their final tribute to late Ahsan Ahmed Amit, the Head of Media of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and Member of Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation (BTTF) with two Namaz-e-Janazahs on Monday.The first one was held at Gopibagh the second at his favourite Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. Despite restriction due to ongoing lockdown and the pandemic, lots of people gathered to participate in the funeral prayer. He was later buried at Azimpur graveyard besides his mother's grave.Amit breathed his at 6:15pm on the 30th of June while undergoing treatment at Uttar Pradesh, India.The 43-year old sports enthusiast had been engaged in the sporting arena for around 30 years and was involved in many sporting clubs simultaneously. He started working as the Head of Media of BFF in 2010 and was loved by all for his selflessness.