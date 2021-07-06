Russel condoles death of eminent sports personality Momin

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Bangladesh Hockey Federation's (BHF) founding general secretary and eminent sports personality Mahmudur Rahman Momin.

Momin passed away at his Boro Moghbazar residence in the city this afternoon due to old age complications at the age of 84.

In a condolence message, the State Minister said Mahmudur Rahman Momin's contribution to the development of hockey in the independent Bangladesh is undeniable. He served as the general secretary of BHF from 1972-81.

Although his main identity was as a sports organiser, he was a good hockey player and closely involved with the country's one of the oldest clubs, Wari. The State Minister also expressed deep shock at the death of Momin and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

In another message, BHF's president, acting general secretary and all executive members expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of its founding general secretary Momin.

In another message, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, general secretary, standing committee, officials and employees expressed deep shock at the death of Momin and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. -BSS







