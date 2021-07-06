

Rubel confident to bring trophy at home

"We failed to bring the trophy in our last Zimbabwe tour," Rubel told journalists on Monday after joining practice at Home of Cricket, Mirpur. "Now we are a good and balanced side. If we can play quality cricket then we definitely will be able to bring the trophy in Bangladesh".

Bangladesh Test squad already reached in Zimbabwe to play one-off Test between July 7 and 11, while ODI players will depart home for Harare on July 9 and T20i players will leave Dhaka on July 11.

The ODI series is scheduled to kick start on July 16 before which Tigers will play a 50-over warm-up match on July 14. The rest ODIs will be held on July 18 and 20 respectively.

The three matches of the bilateral T20i series on the other hand, will take place on July 23, 25 and 27 respectively.

Rubel sees possibilities for visitors in white-ball games. He said, "We have been playing good cricket in ODI. So, I think we have good possibilities in one-day format. And our current T20 team is also capable of creating possibilities".

"To speak out about Test, the game is at their home condition. Affirmative something is depending on our proper playing according to respective responsibilities," he added.

Rubel skipped last home series against Sri Lanka for injury, who sustained again during latest edition of DPL. The speedster however, claimed that he is fully fit now. He further said, "I am good and fit. I had niggle during last DPL but now I am hundred percent fit. I must try to deliver my cent percent if I get chance to play".

The only surprise in the squads for Zimbabwe tour was Shamim Patwari, the member of Under-19 World Cup winning Bangladesh team. Rubel sees great potential in Shamim and expressed his willingness to share experience with the rising star. "Shamim Patwari is very good player, a strong player to hit big sixes. Hopefully, he will play well. As a senior bowler, I must share my experiences with him if he asks," he assured.







Rubel Hossain, Bangladesh senior paceman and the member of ODI squad for the Zimbabwe tour, is confident to bring ODI and T20i trophy in country."We failed to bring the trophy in our last Zimbabwe tour," Rubel told journalists on Monday after joining practice at Home of Cricket, Mirpur. "Now we are a good and balanced side. If we can play quality cricket then we definitely will be able to bring the trophy in Bangladesh".Bangladesh Test squad already reached in Zimbabwe to play one-off Test between July 7 and 11, while ODI players will depart home for Harare on July 9 and T20i players will leave Dhaka on July 11.The ODI series is scheduled to kick start on July 16 before which Tigers will play a 50-over warm-up match on July 14. The rest ODIs will be held on July 18 and 20 respectively.The three matches of the bilateral T20i series on the other hand, will take place on July 23, 25 and 27 respectively.Rubel sees possibilities for visitors in white-ball games. He said, "We have been playing good cricket in ODI. So, I think we have good possibilities in one-day format. And our current T20 team is also capable of creating possibilities"."To speak out about Test, the game is at their home condition. Affirmative something is depending on our proper playing according to respective responsibilities," he added.Rubel skipped last home series against Sri Lanka for injury, who sustained again during latest edition of DPL. The speedster however, claimed that he is fully fit now. He further said, "I am good and fit. I had niggle during last DPL but now I am hundred percent fit. I must try to deliver my cent percent if I get chance to play".The only surprise in the squads for Zimbabwe tour was Shamim Patwari, the member of Under-19 World Cup winning Bangladesh team. Rubel sees great potential in Shamim and expressed his willingness to share experience with the rising star. "Shamim Patwari is very good player, a strong player to hit big sixes. Hopefully, he will play well. As a senior bowler, I must share my experiences with him if he asks," he assured.