Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:08 AM
Emirates reopens 1st Class lounge at Dubai Int’l Airport on high demand

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

DUBAI, July 5: Emirates has reopened its dedicated First Class Lounge at Dubai International (DXB's) Concourse B to serve the growing volume of premium customers travelling from and through Emirates' hub, as more countries around the world ease restrictions and put in place protocols that enable international travel.
Emirates will also continue to operate its Business Class Lounge in Concourse B which has been opened since July 2020 for First and Business Class travellers as well as eligible Skywards members, a statement issued on Monday said.
With comprehensive bio-safety protocols in place, customers will get a full complement of trademark services located within the Emirates First Class Lounge.
The re-opened Emirates First Class Lounge also features refreshed and spacious seating in the dining, rest, and social areas.
Emirates First Class customers can select from an entirely new menu with over 55 individual dishes created by chefs at Emirates Flight Catering. The menu offers a dedicated selection of vegan, gluten-free and other healthy options.
Catering to customers flying in from different time zones, the Lounge offers all-day breakfast and lunch options, round the clock.
The re-opening of Emirates' First Class Lounge in Concourse B is the latest in a phased programme where the airline has steadily and safely restarted its exclusive ground services for premium customers over the past year. This includes complimentary Chauffeur Drive in 70 cities, and Emirates Lounge operations in Dubai, Cairo, New York JFK, Manchester, Boston, Milan, and Los Angeles.
    -Khaleej Times


