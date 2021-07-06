Sydney Airport gets $17 billion takeover bid

SYDNEY, July 5: Sydney Airport received a multi-billion-dollar takeover bid from a consortium of Australian investors Monday, sending its share price soaring.

The consortium of infrastructure investors and Australian pension funds offered Aus$8.25 per share -- or Aus$22.3 billion (US$17 billion).

The proposal "has been made during a global pandemic which has deeply affected the aviation industry and the Sydney Airport security price", the airport's board said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. -AFP



