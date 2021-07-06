PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash



The allegation that bKash officials were spreading disinformation against mobile financial service provider Nagad primarily comes out true as per a Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) report. The PBI investigation took place after a court order following a case was lodged with Dhaka CMM court in this regard earlier this year.The investigation report, a copy of which is available with The Daily Observer, said several bKash officials electronically forwarded leaflets to their field level officials. These were later printed at different places and were distributed in Dhaka and other parts of the country.The PBI report has however said allegations against the primary accused could not be verified but officers at lower level were found involved. The leaflets were containing texts of a summarized report that was published in a national daily in February this year.The PBI report found that few sales officers of bKash were distributing leaflets to agents located in different area of the capital captioned 'Will You Think for while?'And as per video footage seized by the PBI it was seen that bKash officials were verbally trying to motivate MFS agents who work both for Nagad, bKash and also for other service providers.The PBI officer in its investigation report referred to ceased video clips, leaflets, pen drive and few others materials and stated that Towhidul Islam Chowdhury, Nagad senior executive, filed a law suit to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on 18 February in this regard. He accused five bKash functionaries for spreading malicious propaganda against Nagad.In the PBI investigation the primarily accused were not found guilty but as per its findings others bKash officials were found guilty.Earlier Nagad, the digital financial service arm of Bangladesh Post Office, has filed a case with a Dhaka court against 10,000 unknown people for their alleged involvement in spreading rumors against Nagad.The court, taking the case into cognizance, asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter and submit a report by April 20 this year. The PBI after their investigation submitted the report to the court.The report states that the investigation officer while investigating the facts found none of the primarily accused persons guilty. But it found others were actively engaged in spreading disinformation against Nagad during 9 February to 16 February this year.As per the PBI statement the complainant Towhidul Islam Chowdhury alleged that the accused were jealous of Nagad's market rise and filed the case on the basis of a report that was published in a daily newspaper. It said the bKash officials summarized and manipulated the report in a leaflet.As per PBI statement in February 16 bKash DSO/DRO Arif gave few leaflets to few agents and verbally told them that Nagad is a false company and if it continues business they will be affected financially.But the agents did not believe Arif and contacted with Arif's distribution company Trilgy Distribution Limited's supervisor Nahid and other senior officials for more information. In the distribution house the officers told the agents that the leaflets were distributed as per bKash high officials' consents.The distribution house officers told the PBI investigation officer that the leaflets were made available to them through bKash territory manager Nusrat.