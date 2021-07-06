Stocks jump up, DSEX rises to 3.5 years high on positive sentiment

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) jumped up as the investors took fresh stakes on positive sentiment boosted by limited scale resumption the Covid vaccination. Authorities pledged full-fledged inoculation in the country when more vaccines would be fetched in coming months.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 69.45 points or 1.12 per cent to three and a half years high to 6,219, while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, advanced 16.74 points 2,225 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 11.96 points to 1,326 at the close of the trading. On January 7, 2018, the index was at 6,268 points.

The government imposed lockdown on Thursday, July 1 and on Monday extended it to until July 14 to contain Civid-19 infection and deaths. But since banks remained open for four days and becomes supportive to continue market transactions, market transaction continues.

However, the transaction time has been reduced by one and a half hours to three hours.

There was no trading in the stock market on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday since banks were closed. Trading resumed on Monday amid tight restrictions. Trading in the floor gather space from the beginning with shares and units prices strongly showing up.

On the day, 243 companies posted rise in prices 119 decrease in prices and price of 11 remains unchanged.

In just three hours trading, transaction in the DSE amounted to Tk1,551.48 crore. In the previous working day, the transaction had amounted to Tk1,407 crore 89 lakh. Thus transaction on Monday has increased by Tk143.59 crore.

Beximco's shares were most traded on the DSE Monday in terms of value. Shares of the company worth Tk73.91 crore were traded. ML Dyeing, was in second place and had a turnover of Tk37.37 crore. Keya Cosmetics was in the third place with a turnover of Tk36.15 crore.

Also on the DSE list The top ten traded in the DSE in terms of volume were Sandhani Life Insurance, Maxon Spinning, National Feed, Delta Life Insurance, Malek Spinning, Generation Next and IFIC Bank.

The overall price index of Chittagong Stock Exchange increased by 240 points. The market turnover was Tk47.41 crore. Of the 296 companies that took part in the transaction, prices of 203 rose,76 fell and 17 remained unchanged.









