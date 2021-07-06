Renowned banker Nasreen Sattar tells her story to Ogroj



Renowned Bangladesh woman banker Nasreen Sattar who held top posts in different countries recently narrated her glorious experience to another leading banker Anis A. Khan of the country.She spoke Khan in the twentieth episode of 'Ogroj,' sponsored by IPDC Finance Limited. The episode featured the remarkable experience of Nasreen Sattar presenting Bangladesh in the international arena of banking.In the conversation hosted by Anis A. Khan, Nasreen Sattar reminisced about the early days of her career. She started her banking career in 1986, and in her prosperous career of more than two decades, she has held some of the leading positions in top-rated global banks.She joined Standard Chartered Bank in 2000. In Standard Chartered Bank, she took various vital roles, including the 'Regional Head for Development Organizations Segment Covering South Asia' in 2006.During the heartwarming conversation, Nasreen Sattar shared her valuable thoughts on women's empowerment and the economy of Bangladesh. She has established herself as the country's top finance columnist as she writes proper columns on economics on the pages of regular newspapers. Her contribution to the empowerment of women in Bangladesh is assuredly undeniable.In 2007, she became the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, Afghanistan, and for two and a half years, she successfully worked in a hostile political and social environment. Besides her intriguing experience in Afganistan, Nasreen Sattar wrote the book 'My Kabul Story,' where she also expressed her challenging days in Kabul.Speaking about the show, The Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited, Mominul Islam, said, "We are lucky to have a wonderful personality, banker and columnist Nasreen Sattar sharing the story of her golden experience of working in the banking sector. Her remarkable contribution to the International Banking Arena has brought praise for Bangladesh. Her professional journey inspires aspiring youth, especially young women, passionate about building a solid career.'Ogroj' is a unique online show that celebrates the journeys of great personalities who have thrived in their respective fields through their perseverance and a strong sense of purpose since independence. Mr. Anis A. Khan, one of the pioneers of the country's banking sector, ardently moderates the highly acclaimed online program of IPDC.