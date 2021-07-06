Video
realme’s affordable 5G phone coming soon in BD

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

As a 'popularizer of 5G', youth-centric brand realme is very soon going to introduce a 5G phone named 'realme 8 5G' equipped with new-generation 5G processor along with a sport smartwatch from Smartwatch 2 series to fulfill their commitment '5G for All'.
To win realme 8 5G by participating in the live launch event, click this link- https://cutt.ly/realme_8_5G_LaunchEvent.        
Inspired by the motto '5G will be for everyone', realme is going to commence the journey of their 5G smartphone in the country's market through launching realme 8 5G with an aim of ushering a new era in Bangladesh riding on 5G network.
realme 8 5G is going to be the most affordable 5G smartphone in Bangladesh, says a press release.   
To ensure connectivity for everyone, realme 8 5G is equipped with Dimensity 700 5G Processor, the first mainstream smartphone 5G chip. In a super slim body and dynamic speed light design, realme 8 5G will be a stunning companion for the young users and gives a perfect feel.
This phones also features a 48MP triple camera setup along with 16MP selfie camera and comes with 90Hz full HD+ ultra-smooth display and 5000mAh large battery.    
Along with 5G phone, realme will unleash its new sport smartwatch - realme Watch 2 Pro that comes with solid sports features. Equipped with an upgraded 1.75-inch (or 4.4 cm) large color display and over 100 stylish watch faces, the users can customize watch faces, offering a whole new level of style freedom.
By dint of the exclusive Real Sports Engine, realme Watch 2 Pro will help the users with accurate GPS, blood oxygen and heart rate detection, an array of sports modes and some other smart functions.  
realme 8 5G will be launched in collaboration with renowned e-commerce platform Evaly. Recently realme and Evaly signed an MoU to launch this product, and through this MoU Evaly will give amazing special offers on realme 8 5G.
With the aim to make 5G devices more affordable, these offers will be very attractive for the customers. That's why, realme 8 5G is going to be launched along with e-commerce platform Evaly.  


