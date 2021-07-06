realme’s affordable 5G phone coming soon in BD

As a 'popularizer of 5G', youth-centric brand realme is very soon going to introduce a 5G phone named 'realme 8 5G' equipped with new-generation 5G processor along with a sport smartwatch from Smartwatch 2 series to fulfill their commitment '5G for All'.

Inspired by the motto '5G will be for everyone', realme is going to commence the journey of their 5G smartphone in the country's market through launching realme 8 5G with an aim of ushering a new era in Bangladesh riding on 5G network.

realme 8 5G is going to be the most affordable 5G smartphone in Bangladesh, says a press release.

To ensure connectivity for everyone, realme 8 5G is equipped with Dimensity 700 5G Processor, the first mainstream smartphone 5G chip. In a super slim body and dynamic speed light design, realme 8 5G will be a stunning companion for the young users and gives a perfect feel.

This phones also features a 48MP triple camera setup along with 16MP selfie camera and comes with 90Hz full HD+ ultra-smooth display and 5000mAh large battery.

Along with 5G phone, realme will unleash its new sport smartwatch - realme Watch 2 Pro that comes with solid sports features. Equipped with an upgraded 1.75-inch (or 4.4 cm) large color display and over 100 stylish watch faces, the users can customize watch faces, offering a whole new level of style freedom.

By dint of the exclusive Real Sports Engine, realme Watch 2 Pro will help the users with accurate GPS, blood oxygen and heart rate detection, an array of sports modes and some other smart functions.

realme 8 5G will be launched in collaboration with renowned e-commerce platform Evaly. Recently realme and Evaly signed an MoU to launch this product, and through this MoU Evaly will give amazing special offers on realme 8 5G.

With the aim to make 5G devices more affordable, these offers will be very attractive for the customers. That's why, realme 8 5G is going to be launched along with e-commerce platform Evaly.





