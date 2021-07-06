Video
Japan keen to work with BD for developing smart city

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki (left) meets State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak at the latter's office at ICT Division on Sunday

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki said his country is keen to work together with Bangladesh to develop smart city here.
"We are contributing in many areas including infrastructure development in Bangladesh and Japan is now interested to develop smart city," he said during a bilateral meeting with State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak at the latter's office at ICT Division on Sunday.
The ambassador said Japan and Bangladesh could work together on how to develop strategic partnership for widening the cooperation between the two friendly countries.
"Definitely ICT is now key driver of economy and JICA can provide support to development of human resource, enhance and enrich master plan for 2041 of Bangladesh," said Naoki.
He assured of looking into the number of proposals offered by ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak through his presentation, including the design of a project, in association with Japan, to materialize the High-end Computing Centre in Bangladesh, e-waste management and discussions on those.
Appreciating the envoy's eagerness  to work for developing smart city, Palak sought Japan's assistance and cooperation in Prime Minister's dream programme - `My Village, My Town' for ensuring all modern facilities enjoyed by the city people to the rural people.  
"Not only developing smart city, but also we want Japan's cooperation in making entire Bangladesh into a smart country," Palak said, adding Japan can provide help in health, education, agriculture, automobile and other areas.
In his presentation the ICT state minister said that the government has taken initiatives to establish Bangladesh-Japan ICT University with state -of- the- art innovation center and research and development facilities to create resources and expertise befitting to Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) and Society 5.0.
"We have already sent a proposal to ERD to establish Bangladesh-Japan ICT University to fulfill the specifications to accomplish Industrial Revolution 4.0 and Society 5.0," he said and added resources and expertise will be developed as per the industrial requirements from Japan.
Palak also sought cooperation from Japan to invest already-built 7 Hi-Tech/IT Parks of the 39 as the government has created a business-friendly environment there. ICT Senior Secretary N M Zeaul Alam, Executive Director of Bangladesh Computer Council, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Dr. Bikarno Kumer Ghose and officials of Japan embassy were present, among others.    -BSS


