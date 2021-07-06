Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BREB to install 2,000 solar irrigation pumps

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

The use of solar power to run irrigation pumps is not new in the country. But a latest move offers something new and different to the farmers: sell your off-season idle electricity to the national grid and earn an income, too.
Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) plans to install 2000 solar irrigation pumps under the project allowing farmers to sell their unconsumed electricity to the national grid when irrigation is no longer required.
The solar power-run pumps will replace the existing conventional diesel-run machines in 21 districts under a pilot project, said officials at the BREB.
They said the BREB's move comes as part of the government's long-term aim to gradually replace the existing 1.34 million diesel-run irrigation pumps with solar across the country.
In the first phase of the project, the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase has recently approved four separate tender proposals of the BREB to install 1295 solar irrigation pumps at a cost of about Tk 157 crore.
"These pumps will be installed in the districts of Noagaon, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Gopalganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Kumilla and Feni under different rural electricity cooperatives known as Palli Biduyt Samiti (PBS)", according to a BREB document.
BREB officials claimed that under the new system, solar electricity will have a better utilization by transmitting the off-irrigation power to the national grid.
"We have calculated that farmers normally use pumps for 115-120 days of a year for irrigation, while the rest of the year the pumps remain off when solar electricity has no use", said Shakil Ibn Sayeed, project director of the BREB.
"So, BREB will purchase this electricity from the farmers at bulk rate to ensure a better use of the unconsumed electricity", he told UNB.
BREB officials informed that though they will install the solar irrigation pumps at BREB's own cost under a hire-purchase arrangement, the farmers will finally be their owners by repaying in  instalments over a 10-year period.
They said the BREB will bear 90 per cent of the cost and the farmers will only make 10 per cent down payment to own the solar irrigation pumps.
"BREB will provide 65 per cent as grants and remaining 35 per cent as loan ", said another BREB official adding that the distribution entity will build the required power transmission lines at its own cost to facilitate farmers' sale of the electricity to the national grid.                      
Stakeholders in the renewable energy sector welcome the initiative, but want a more comprehensive plan to ensure optimum utilization of the solar system and also the irrigation pumps' output under a national plan.
"Different organizations including Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), BREB, and Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) have been working on solar irrigation pumps in different ways at different places without any coordination", observed Munawar Moin, Senior Vice President of Bangladesh Solar and Renewable Energy Association (BSREA). He said if there is a coordinated and comprehensive plan with a long-term vision, the project will be more effective and useful to ensure the best use of the solar system and water from the pumps.
"There should be a zone by zone plan for the project," he said, adding that each body should have their assessment of the total system.
BREB Officials said that under its current project, about Tk 10 lakh will be spent for each pump having solar panels and also three (3) horse power irrigation pumps and a transmission line. Of this, about Tk 7.5 lakh will be spent for solar panels and pumps while 2.5 lakh will be spent for building transmission lines to the national grid at 11 kV level.
The BREB will buy each unit of electricity a Tk 4.36, a bulk rate, applied in purchasing electricity from BPDB at the 11 kV level, they noted,
They added that if a farmer takes a system from BREB, it will not become an extra load on him to pay as he can pay in instalments from his earnings by selling electricity to the grid.
The BREB project director said that they are getting a huge response as 2400 farmers already applied for the irrigation pumps. But those, who can manage a clearance from upazila irrigation committee, will be eligible to get the pumps.
Statistics from a draft report of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) on National Solar Energy Roadmap 2021-41 show that so far 1872 solar irrigation pumps were installed across the country by different organizations.
Of these, BREB installed 40, IDCOL 1523, BADC 137, Barendra Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) 106, Rural Development Academy (RDA) 15, and other authorities 51 which have installed power generation capacity is 43.178 MW.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Growth in China’s June services activity falls to 14-month low
Emirates reopens 1st Class lounge at Dubai Int’l Airport on high demand
Sydney Airport gets $17 billion takeover bid
China extends probe into US-listed tech firms after Didi blow
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Indian warship builder to supply patrol boats to Bangladesh
Stocks jump up, DSEX rises to 3.5 years high on positive sentiment
Renowned banker Nasreen Sattar tells her story to Ogroj


Latest News
Anderson reaches 1,000 first-class wickets
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Fifth day of lockdown: More people, vehicles on roads, 509 arrested
Workers bound for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to get Pfizer vaccine
Jubo League leader slaughtered in broad daylight in Sunamganj
Domestic flights suspended till July 14
Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor
BNP gets angry as Premier told unpleasant truth: Hasan
Patience key in thriving in Zimbabwe condition: Domingo
Pabna reports six corona-related deaths
Most Read News
Increase the age limit for government job application
Couple lands in jail for torturing minor maid
Tashkent Declaration of 1966
Nur, Rashed at loggerheads
Czech captain Darida ends international career
Vaccination is more urgent than lockdown
Lt Gen Shafiul Alam made QMG, Maj Gen Tabrej Shams takes over as DG DGFI
Bangladesh apparel exports to US bounce back
Technical body for another 7-day restrictions to check C-19
BGB distributes relief among 300 families in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft