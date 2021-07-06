Video
Tuesday, 6 July, 2021
Dollar pauses as rate hike fears subside

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, July 5: The dollar was stuck in neutral on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week's mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a hastening end to monetary stimulus.
While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher and workforce participation didn't budge - suggesting positive progress, but space for the Federal Reserve to wait before tapering asset buying or hiking rates.
Bonds rallied, stocks rose and the dollar slipped in the wake of the data - dropping most against the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars and the rates-sensitive yen.
It steadied with slight but broad gains in the Asia session, which carrying over to trading in Europe. It gained about 0.2% against the kiwi, which sat at $0.7022, traded flat at 111.05 yen and climbed by about 0.2% to $1.1859 per euro.
U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.
The dollar index was flat at 92.288, having dropped to that level on Friday. But with a 2% rise in the three weeks since the Fed surprised investors with projected hikes in 2023, analysts think the dollar has room to rise a bit further.
Elsewhere, sterling was flat at $1.3835 and emerging market currencies in Asia made small gains to catch up with the dollar's Friday drop. [EMRG/FRX]    -Reuters


