Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:06 AM
Home Business

OPPO brings innovative activity for clients

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The leading smart device brand OPPO has come up with an innovative activity styled as 'Trusty Rusty' for its users and fans to provide them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to remember the most trustworthy person in their journey of life and share his/her (trustworthy person) happy moments.
Eid is just round the corner and despite the countrywide shutdown everyone is ramping up to celebrate the upcoming Eid.
To make this Eid all the more exhilarating for O fans, OPPO has recently kicked off 'Trusty Rusty' activity which is basically a treat to the smartphone users in the sense that it will give them a chance to share their most trustworthy person's happy moments captured in pictures.
This way they can express their gratitude to the person they count on most.
The module of the activity is very simple. Individual client may just share his/her most trustworthy person's happy moments' picture along with the reason why the person is trustworthy to the client in the comment box with OPPO on Facebook.
The participants have to tag the person he/she trusts most and share the post in public as well. While sharing the post, use the hashtag - #OPPOTrustworthiness #OPPOEidHappiness.
To make this activity all the more rewarding for smartphone users, there will be exciting prizes for the winners. The most beautiful trustworthy reason will be selected as winner while top 3 winners will be rewarded true wireless earphones 'OPPO Enco W11' as gifts.
Apart from this, OPPO has recently offered discount on its smartphone F19 Pro and TWS OPPO Enco W11. The buyers can now purchase OPPO F19 Pro at a discount of BDT 2,000 and OPPO Enco W11 at a discount of BDT 1,000.
This is your chance to make this Eid your own by opting for Eid happiness with OPPO trustworthiness. Turn this Eid into an experience that will do down in your memoirs with OPPO by sharing your most trustworthy person's cheerful moments and availing of the lucrative offers.


