Didi Global Inc says app removal may hurt revenue

July 5: Didi Global Inc said a regulatory order that its app be removed from app stores in China could hurt revenue, while other recently US-listed Chinese firms also found themselves the subject of cybersecurity investigations.

Sunday's takedown order from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) comes just two days after the regulator announced an investigation into the ride-hailing giant and less than a week after the firm debuted on the New York Stock Exchange.

It also comes amid a widespread regulatory squeeze on domestic tech firms, focusing on anticompetitive behaviour and data security, that began with the scuttling of a $37 billion listing planned by Alibaba fintech affiliate Ant Group late last year. -Reuters



