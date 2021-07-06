Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPEC+ impasse deepens amid rare Saudi, UAE spat

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

RIYADH, July 5: Saudi Arabia is engaged in a rare public spat with its Emirati allies over a critical oil output deal, escalating tensions ahead of another meeting of the OPEC+ alliance on Monday.
The United Arab Emirates has bitterly opposed a proposed deal by the alliance of oil producing countries to raise production, causing a stalemate that could derail efforts to curb rising crude prices amid a fragile post-pandemic recovery.
"It's the whole group versus one country, which is sad to me but this is the reality," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg television, suggesting the United Arab Emirates were isolated within the 23-member OPEC+ bloc.
In a separate interview with Al-Arabiya television aired late Sunday, Prince Abdulaziz called for "a bit of rationality and a bit of compromise" ahead of Monday's meeting.
Since May, the group has raised oil output little by little, after slashing it more than a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic crushed demand.
The current proposal is to ratchet up output by 400,000 barrels per day each month from August to December, pumping an additional two million bpd of crude into the market by the end of the year.
But talks have floundered over a proposal to extend those measures until the end of 2022.
The UAE, which only supports a short-term increase, on Sunday demanded better terms for a deal extension into 2022.
"The UAE demands to have justice in the new agreement... and it is our sovereign right to demand reciprocity with the rest of the countries," Emirati Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei said in a television interview on Sunday.
"It is unreasonable to accept further injustice and sacrifice -- we have been patient," he told Sky News Arabia.
At the heart of Riyadh's dispute with Abu Dhabi is the issue of "baseline" production levels, against which OPEC+ members determine cuts or increases.
Al-Mazrouei said his country's current baseline, 3.17 million bpd, was too low and should be set at 3.8 million if the deal is extended.
That was rejected by Saudi Arabia's Prince Abdulaziz.
"I've been attending OPEC+ meetings for 34 years and have never seen such a demand," he told Al-Arabiya.
Their comments were unusually frank in a region where disputes are typically handled discreetly behind palace walls.
Prince Abdulaziz has refused to give in to Abu Dhabi, saying extending the deal until the end of 2022 was necessary for a stable energy market.
"We have to extend," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg. "The extension puts lots people in their comfort zone," he added.
A failure to reach a deal could drive crude prices sharply higher, threatening an already tenuous global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
It also threatens to break up the OPEC+ alliance, which could trigger a price war that would create global economic havoc.
Last year, a similar disagreement over oil quotas between Saudi Arabia and Russia led to an aggressive price war that exacerbated the price collapse triggered by the pandemic.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Growth in China’s June services activity falls to 14-month low
Emirates reopens 1st Class lounge at Dubai Int’l Airport on high demand
Sydney Airport gets $17 billion takeover bid
China extends probe into US-listed tech firms after Didi blow
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Indian warship builder to supply patrol boats to Bangladesh
Stocks jump up, DSEX rises to 3.5 years high on positive sentiment
Renowned banker Nasreen Sattar tells her story to Ogroj


Latest News
Anderson reaches 1,000 first-class wickets
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Fifth day of lockdown: More people, vehicles on roads, 509 arrested
Workers bound for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to get Pfizer vaccine
Jubo League leader slaughtered in broad daylight in Sunamganj
Domestic flights suspended till July 14
Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor
BNP gets angry as Premier told unpleasant truth: Hasan
Patience key in thriving in Zimbabwe condition: Domingo
Pabna reports six corona-related deaths
Most Read News
Increase the age limit for government job application
Couple lands in jail for torturing minor maid
Tashkent Declaration of 1966
Nur, Rashed at loggerheads
Czech captain Darida ends international career
Vaccination is more urgent than lockdown
Lt Gen Shafiul Alam made QMG, Maj Gen Tabrej Shams takes over as DG DGFI
Bangladesh apparel exports to US bounce back
Technical body for another 7-day restrictions to check C-19
BGB distributes relief among 300 families in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft