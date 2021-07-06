Asian stocks stumble on China's tech worries

TOKYO, July 5: Asian stocks were mixed on Monday amid growing concerns about China's crackdown on local tech companies, reducing earlier gains made after a welcome US jobs report pushed global stocks to a record high.

The region's largest markets, Japan and China, both fell. The Nikkei fell 0.6% following an increase in COVID-19 infections in Tokyo, just weeks before the city hosted the Olympics.

Chinese tech companies have collapsed amid concerns over Beijing's crackdown on ridesharing giant Didi Global and scrutiny of other platform companies in the country.

This sent the Chinese blue chips down 0.4% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng 0.8%, weighing on the MSCI's largest Asia-Pacific equity index outside of Japan, which went into territory. negative.

Taiwan stocks stood out, rallying at 1.2%, while South Korea's Kospi added 0.3%.

Trading was more limited than usual, with US markets closed for the extended July 4th weekend, meaning "price movements could be volatile", and markets could "trade on their own. regional particularities rather than a macro-thematic, "said Kyle Rodda, a market specialist. analyst at IG in Melbourne.

"But given Friday's nonfarm payroll numbers, things are still really, really bullish, and I think you'll start to see that happen again as the week goes on," Rodda said.

"The conditions are right for stocks to continue to climb around the world."

The MSCI All Country World Index closed at a record 724.66 last week and edged up on Monday despite headwinds in Asia.

European equity futures showed minor gains, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures slightly higher, while FTSE futures rose 0.1%.

Futures on the S&P 500 reported a 0.2% decline for Tuesday's open, after the index closed 0.8% higher on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.8% to also hit a record high. The non-farm payroll in the United States increased 850,000 jobs more than expected last month. But the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 5.9% from 5.8%, while the closely watched average hourly wage, an indicator of wage inflation, rose 0.3% last month, lower than the consensus forecast of a 0.4% increase. "The impression of golden loops suggests that there is no need to accelerate the reduction schedule or the implied rate hike profile," wrote Tapas Strickland, analyst at National Australia Bank, in a note. customer.

Overall, the wage bill is still 6.8 million below pre-pandemic levels in February 2020 and still below the level of substantial progress required by the Fed. As such, it There is nothing in this report for the Fed to become hawkish. " -Reuters



