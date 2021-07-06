Video
BB offers special loan facility for CMSME sector

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday offered a special loan facility for the cottage, micro, and Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs) sector affected by Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Under the special facility, cottage, micro and small entrepreneurs will get term loan or investment facility side by side the working capital loan or investment facility, as per a BB circular issued on the day.
In this case, the cottage, micro and small entrepreneurs will get one year interest or profit subsidy, the circular added.
As per the previous rules, medium enterprises will get working capital loan or investment facility from the incentive package, announced by the government, and in that case, the benefit of interest subsidy will also be valid for one year.
The central bank has offered the special loan facility for encouraging the CMSMEs to borrow under the incentive package of Taka 20,000 crore.


