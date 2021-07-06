BB raises number of bank inspection departments to 8

For bringing disciplines, accountability and to further the scope of monitoring, Bangladesh Bank on Monday formed eight banking inspections departments instead of existing four.

In this connection the central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) issued a circular on the day which said from now on there will be eight general managers for eight departments.

The decision came at a time when there are now 71 scheduled banks in the country and they are beset by increasing irregularities. The BB states that it has reconstituted the Bank Inspection Departments to strengthen the supervision system of public, private and specialized banks.

The directive of the Central Bank also states, 'In order to make the activities related to bank inspection and execution more dynamic, the existing bank inspection departments-1, 2, 3 and 4 of the head office of Bangladesh Bank have been abolished.

New bank inspection departments are -1, 2, 3, 4,5,6,7, 8 -- a total eight departments and their scope of works has been determined. The activities of these departments have already started. Instructions have already been given to communicate with everyone and maintain inspection related compliance with the concerned inspection departments.

Department of Banking Inspection-1 will look after four state-owned banks. They are Sonali Bank Limited, Janata Bank Limited, Agrani Bank Limited and Rupali Bank Limited.

Banking Inspection-2 cover specialized banks. These are: Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Prabasi Kalyan Bank, Palli Sanchay Bank, Karmasangsthan Bank, Ansar VDP Bank, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh and all banks and financial institutions related to SME loan inspection Activities.

Banking Inspection-3 will see Uttara Bank Limited, AB Bank, IFAC Bank, The City Bank, NCC, Prime Bank, Dutch Bangla Bank, Bank Asia, South Bengal Agriculture and Commerce Bank, Bengal Commercial Bank, respectively.

Banking Inspection-4 will see United Commercial Bank, Eastern Bank, Southeast Bank, Mercantile Bank, One Bank, BRAC Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Madhumati Bank, Padma Bank and Meghna Bank.

Banking Inspection-5 will look after Pubali Bank, National Bank, Dhaka Bank, Trust Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Jamuna Bank, NRB Bank, Midland Bank, Simant Bank, Community Bank and Citizen Bank.

Banking Inspection-6 will look after Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, ICB Islami Bank, Standard Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank and the BB has decided to bring these Islami banks' branches and windows under DBI-1 and 2.

Banking Inspection-7 will see Social Islamic Bank Limited, Al-Arafa Bank, Exim Bank, Union Bank, The Premier Bank, NRB Commercial Bank and also their Islamic banking branches and windows under DBI-3, 4 and 5.

Banking Inspection-8 will see most foreign banks and several private banks. They are: Commercial Bank of Ceylon plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Habib Bank, State Bank of India, National Bank of Pakistan, City Bank NA, Uri Bank, HSBC Limited, Bank Al-Falah, Basic Bank Limited, Bangladesh Development Bank and Grameen Bank.







