Buy sacrificial cattle online to curb Covid infections: Tajul

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Business Correspondent

Amid the spread of Covid-19, more online sacrificial cattle markets made debut.                    Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister M Tajul Islam on Sunday inaugurated such an online market to void people's physical contacts in over crowded market.
He urged everyone in this connection to buy and sell animals through online channels to prevent  the pandemic. He purchased a cow for sacrifice on holy Eid-ul-Azha after the inauguration of 'DNCC Digital Animal Hut' organized by Dhaka North City Corporation and e-Cab, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, Tajul advised people to use the digital platform at the union level to include all the people of the country in online animal buying and selling without going to the market to avoid public gatherings to avoid high incidence of infection.
"The situation of Covid-19 has become more dire this year compared to last year's and we need to be more careful to avoid crowds...  Last Eid-ul-Azha cattle market has faced many challenges and we have succeeded and I believe this year too we would be able to deal it with the joint efforts of all," he said.
He said all people need to be involved in online shopping.  Those who do not know very well about digital technology or digital transactions need to figure out ways to integrate into digital platforms.  He also emphasized on running campaigns to encourage people to increase online shopping on digital platforms through the media. Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor M Atiqul Islam presided over the function while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Sham Rezaul Karim, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr.  Hasan Mahmud, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Mostafa Jabbar, State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed Palak attended the event.


