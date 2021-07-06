

Import payments to reduce forex reserves below $45b in days

Senior BB official told The Daily Observer that ACU payment in the last time was made by May 10 and this time the payment against import bills would be made for the month of May and June by July 10.

ACU, headquartered in Iran, would generate Bangladesh's import bills with its member states on Monday where it would specify the exact date of payment. This time the country's ACU payments would be around $1.55 billion for the last two months, BB official said.

After the ACU payments, BB's reserves would drop to around $44.5 billion. Bangladesh's reserve reached an all-time high at $46.08 billion on June 29, riding on heavy inflow of remittance against slow import payments.

Inflow of remittance in FY21, excluding the last six days of outgoing fiscal, reached a record high of $24.42 billion. So far, the inflow of remittance in FY21 has been 34.16 per cent or $6.22 billion higher than the $18.21 billion in remittance earnings in FY20.

The reserve has risen by $13 billion in a span of 15 months since the Covid-19 outbreak in the country to exceed $46 billion. As per the country's average import payments in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, the reserve would be enough to pay more than 9 months import payments.

ACU, established in 1974, works as a clearing house for legitimate financial transactions among its member countries. Apart from Bangladesh Bank, Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan, Reserve Bank of India, Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Maldives Monetary Authority, Central Bank of Myanmar, Nepal Rastra Bank, State Bank of Pakistan and Central Bank of Sri Lanka are ACU members countries.

Of the eight countries, Bangladesh's import from India was the highest. Bangladesh Bank data showed Bangladesh's import from India was worth Tk 49,115.7 crore in FY20 against India's imports worth Tk 7,338.7 crore from Bangladesh. It is around one-seventh of India's export.

Apart from the ACU members, China earns highest from Bangladesh. In FY20, the country received Tk 97,399 crore or $11,489.9 million from Bangladesh against exports.







