Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 July, 2021, 6:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Import payments to reduce forex reserves below $45b in days

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Business Correspondent

Import payments to reduce forex reserves below $45b in days

Import payments to reduce forex reserves below $45b in days

 Bangladesh Bank (BB) foreign exchange reserves are expected to fall below $45 billion in the next several days as the central bank is scheduled to pay the country's import bills to eight Asian countries through the Asian Clearing Union (ACU), BB sources said.
Senior BB official told The Daily Observer that ACU payment in the last time was made by May 10 and this time the payment against import bills would be made for the month of May and June by July 10.
ACU, headquartered in Iran, would generate Bangladesh's import bills with its member states on Monday where it would specify the exact date of payment. This time the country's ACU payments would be around $1.55 billion for the last two months, BB official said.
After the ACU payments, BB's reserves would drop to around $44.5 billion. Bangladesh's reserve reached an all-time high at $46.08 billion on June 29, riding on heavy inflow of remittance against slow import payments.
Inflow of remittance in FY21, excluding the last six days of outgoing fiscal, reached a record high of $24.42 billion. So far, the inflow of remittance in FY21 has been 34.16 per cent or $6.22 billion higher than the $18.21 billion in remittance earnings in FY20.
The reserve has risen by $13 billion in a span of 15 months since the Covid-19 outbreak in the country to exceed $46 billion. As per the country's average import payments in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, the reserve would be enough to pay more than 9 months import payments.
ACU, established in 1974, works as a clearing house for legitimate financial transactions among its member countries. Apart from Bangladesh Bank, Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan, Reserve Bank of India, Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Maldives Monetary Authority, Central Bank of Myanmar, Nepal Rastra Bank, State Bank of Pakistan and Central Bank of Sri Lanka are ACU  members countries.
Of the eight countries, Bangladesh's import from India was the highest. Bangladesh Bank data showed  Bangladesh's import from India was worth Tk 49,115.7 crore in FY20 against India's imports worth Tk 7,338.7 crore from Bangladesh. It is around one-seventh of India's export.
Apart from the ACU members, China earns highest from Bangladesh. In FY20, the country received Tk 97,399 crore or $11,489.9 million from Bangladesh against exports.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Growth in China’s June services activity falls to 14-month low
Emirates reopens 1st Class lounge at Dubai Int’l Airport on high demand
Sydney Airport gets $17 billion takeover bid
China extends probe into US-listed tech firms after Didi blow
PBI finds hostile propaganda against Nagad by bKash
Indian warship builder to supply patrol boats to Bangladesh
Stocks jump up, DSEX rises to 3.5 years high on positive sentiment
Renowned banker Nasreen Sattar tells her story to Ogroj


Latest News
Anderson reaches 1,000 first-class wickets
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC
Fifth day of lockdown: More people, vehicles on roads, 509 arrested
Workers bound for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to get Pfizer vaccine
Jubo League leader slaughtered in broad daylight in Sunamganj
Domestic flights suspended till July 14
Drug peddler dies from drinking toxic liquor
BNP gets angry as Premier told unpleasant truth: Hasan
Patience key in thriving in Zimbabwe condition: Domingo
Pabna reports six corona-related deaths
Most Read News
Increase the age limit for government job application
Couple lands in jail for torturing minor maid
Tashkent Declaration of 1966
Nur, Rashed at loggerheads
Czech captain Darida ends international career
Vaccination is more urgent than lockdown
Lt Gen Shafiul Alam made QMG, Maj Gen Tabrej Shams takes over as DG DGFI
Bangladesh apparel exports to US bounce back
Technical body for another 7-day restrictions to check C-19
BGB distributes relief among 300 families in Chattogram
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft