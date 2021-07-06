Nasir hits back at film star

Businessman Nasir U Mahmud, one of the prime accused in an attempted rape and murder case filed by actress Pori Moni, has hit back at the star, accusing her of misbehaving and seeking to defame him.

"A heavily drunk Pori Moni entered our club during the night of the incident along with a few other men and gulped one and a half bottles of alcohol quickly," Nasir wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. He was granted bail on June 29.

"Later she raided our shelves and tried snatching a costly bottle of drink. When our waiters resisted, she started throwing our utensils and used abusive and vulgar language against them," he continued.

"I intervened after the waiters sought my help and requested the actress to calm down. But she only got more agitated and started throwing things at me. At one point her companion (Jimmi) even tried to assault me," the former president of Uttara Club claimed.

At one stage he ordered the security to escort them out and left the club premises, Nasir added.

Nasir said he was baffled when he discovered Pori Moni accusing him of rape and attempted murder.

"The way my hard-earned reputation was tarnished within a blink of an eye, I hope that such things never happen to anybody."

A Dhaka court on June 29 granted bail to Nasir U Mahmud and his associate Tuhin Siddiqui Omi in the attempted rape and murder case filed by Pori Moni.

Earlier, on June 23, a Dhaka court placed Nasir and Omi on a five-day remand each in the case.

Dhallywood star Pori Moni on June 14 filed a sexual assault complaint against six people, including Nasir and Omi with Savar Model Police Station. Later in the day, Nasir U Mahmud and four others were arrested from Uttara by a detective team. Earlier, Pori Moni in her verified Facebook page, uploaded a status seeking justice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, claiming that the six people attempted to rape and kill her in an incident on June 9 at the Uttara Boat Club.









