Banker Asadur sent to jail

An officer of a private bank Asadur Rahman, accused of torturing a teenaged domestic help, was sent to jail on Monday after a two-day remand.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas passed the order after Sub Inspector Billal Hossain of Bhatara police produced him on completion of his remand period. A day after his wife Mahfuza Rahman was put on a two-day remand and interrogated. On Thursday Bhatara police arrested Ashadur from his Joarsahara residence and a day later RAB arrested his wife Mahfuza after she returned to her residence.

Asadur is serving as the Principal Officer in First Security Islami Bank Ltd, said Bhatara police.







