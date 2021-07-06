Video
Tuesday, 6 July, 2021
Home Back Page

Hasina sends 300 kg of mangoes to Tripura CM

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

AGARTALA, July 5: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb receives a carton of Haribhanga mangoes from Bangladesh on Monday.
While thanking Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the gesture, Tripura CM Biplab Deb said he'd be sending Kew variety of pineapples to her.
Cartons filled with 300 kg of Haribhanga mangoes, especially grown in Rangpur district of Bangladesh, reached Agartala, Tripura, on Monday as a goodwill gesture from Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.
Bangladesh Assistant High commissioner, Agartala, presented the gift of mangoes to Biplab Deb in the evening on behalf of Sheikh Hasina.
"The mangoes are from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a gift to Tripura Chief Minister. I hope that the sweet mangoes shall sweeten the relationship between the two countries. 300 kilograms of the exquisite Haribhanga mangoes grown exclusively in Rangpur district of Bangladesh have been sent," said Mohammad Jobayed Hosen, Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala.
Haribhanga mangoes are round in shape and black in colour, and are fleshy and typically weigh 200 to 400 grams.
While thanking Sheikh Hasina for the gesture, Biplab Deb said he'd be sending Kew variety of pineapples to her and "wished that the India-Bangladesh alliance under the leadership of PM Modi remains intact".
"I thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the sweet gift on behalf of my family and the people of the state. We are arranging to send our world famous pineapple - the Queen Pineapple and Kew variety - to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. I pray and wish that the Prime Minister's able leadership shall help people of the Bangladesh overcome the pandemic and emerge as an even more strong and advanced nation," says Biplab Kumar Deb.
Sheikh Hasina had sent 2,600 kg mangoes to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday.
Tripura and Bangladesh have a special history as the two share a border, which stretches over 800 km. Bangladesh is reportedly planning to send truckloads of mangoes to other Northeastern states- Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram.
Mango diplomacy is an aspect of subcontinental politics, however, it is more common between India and Pakistan. Former Pakistani presidents Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf were among the dignitaries who presented the Indian government with mangoes.      
    -news18


