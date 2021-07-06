Video
Pranab’s son joins Trinamool

Published : Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, July 5: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son, Abhijt Mukherjee today joined Trinamool Congress in Kolkata, within a year of his father's demise.
After being inducted into the TMC at party headquarters by senior Trinamool leaders in Kolkata, 61 year old Abhijit who has been Congress Member of Parliament from Jangipur, said, " The Congress did not give me any position and therefore I have now joined the TMC. I will work as a soldier and accordingly will carry out the responsibilities. I will work to maintain integrity and secularism, He said while addressing  mediapersons.
Abhijit's decision to join the TMC has come as a jolt to India's grand old party, the Indian National Congress which has recently lost prominent figures as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Himanta Biswa Sarma and others. President Pranab Mukherjee's unwavering loyalty to the Congress hardly needs to be emphasized
Abhijit said, " Mamata Banerjee halted the recent communal wave by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal. I believe that in future, with the support of others, she would be able to do the same in the entire country.''
Sources said that TMC is likely to give Abhijit a ticket from Jangipur where bypolls are due following the death of the sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). A Congress bastion, Jangipur as the constituency of former President Pranab Mukherjee till 2012 when he vacated the seat. There was a buzz about Abhijit joining the TMC but the Congress had refuted reports and maintained that he was a loyal worker. In fact, Abhijit was quoted by a leading Indian news agency as asserting that he remains in the Congress. " I remain in the Congress and reports that I am joining Trinamool or any other party are not correct.''
Abhijit holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Jadhavpur University and has worked with reputed companies including Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Maruti Udyog Limited and Steel Authority of India Limited.


