2,500 teachers to file review petition

2500 teachers are going to file a review petition seeking reconsideration of the Appellate Division order that turned down a High Court order allowing them to be recruited as teachers of non-government educational institutions.

They would file the review petition after releasing the full text of verdict to be delivered by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, said the petitioners' lawyer Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah.

He said, "When the verdict is released, we will file the review petition with the Appellate Division seeking reconsideration of its earlier verdict to allow 2500 teachers recruitment at private educational institutions

On June 28, the Appellate Division scrapped a HC order that asked the Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) to recruit 2,500 contempt of court petitioners, who qualified in the NTRCA exams as teachers of private educational institutions.

After the apex court order, the NTRCA couldn't recommend hiring of 2,500 petitioners as teachers.

The six-member full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order on the day following several petitions filed by NTRCA, challenging the HC order.

Lawyers Khurshid Alam Khan, MK Rahman, Adv Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah and Mohiuddin Md Hanif argued for the petitioners while senior lawyer Barrister Fida Kamal and Mohammad Kamruzzaman stood for NTRCA.

On May 31, the HC asked the NTRCA to recommend appointment of 2,500 contempt of court petitioners in MPO-listed private educational institutions.

The NTRCA filed a petition with the Chamber Judge court of the Appellate Division seeking a stay order on the HC order.

On June 22, the Chamber Judge court sent the petition to the full bench of the Appellate Division.

In 2017, the HC directed the government to prepare a merit list of the candidates who had passed the registration test for appointment as teachers to private schools and colleges, after hearing petitions over it.

In 2019, the petitioners filed contempt of court petitions as the authorities concerned had not complied with the directives.

Later, the HC issued contempt of court rule against NTRCA.

On March 30 this year, the NTRCA issued a circular appointing around 54,304 teachers to private schools. On May 6, the HC stayed the process for appointing around 54,304 teachers to private schools, colleges and madrasa across the country and also ordered NTRCA to ask the authorities concerned of the private educational institutions to appoint the qualified candidates in seven days.







