

MBL elects Feroz Alam, Abdul Hannan as Vice Chairmen

Export and readymade garment businessman and Chairman of Debstar Associates Ltd and Murad Apparels Ltd Md. Abdul Hannan, being renowned businessman he is well recognized for his benevolent contribution to the society through different Social Welfare activities, Education, Health and Social Development movements. A. S. M. Feroz Alam and Md. Abdul Hannan have been elected as Vice Chairmen of the Board of Directors of Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) recently. Both are eminent businessmen and sponsor directors of the Bank, says a press release.Managing Director of Bengal Trading Ltd (Tokyo) A. S. M. Feroz Alam is a Sponsor and former Chairman of Premier Leasing & Finance Limited and Founder of 'Saheda Gafur Ibrahim General Hospital' in Patuakhali. He is also involved in financial services, electronic media and many other businesses at home and abroad.