

SBL provides relief to 2300 poor C-19-hit families

The relief distribution was launched on June 12 last, following an online Dua-mahfil held on June 3, on the occasion of the 22nd founding anniversary of the bank.

The relief goods were simultaneously by the banks' 23 branches in the most affected areas i.e. Kansat, Rohanpur, Satkhira, Chapainawabgonj, Gobindagonj, Pirgonj, Nilphamari, Atrai, Fulbari, Saidpur, Hili, Baneswar, Mohadevpur, Ramchandrapur, Nimsar, Nawabgonj, Alamdanga, Patherhat, Gunagari, Benapole.

So far 2,300 families have received relief packs, each comprising 10 kg rice, 2 kg pulses, 1 kg soybean oil, 1 kg salt, 4 kg potatoes and 1 bar soap.

Staffs of the branches, in collaboration with the local people's representatives of the branch area, selected the needy families and then personally went to the houses of all the needy people and delivered the relief materials.

Mentionable that, since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Standard Bank has been working in various ways to serve humanity and will continue to do so in the future.

At the inauguration of relief distribution programme Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Managing Director of the Bank, said "Since its inception, Standard Bank has stood by the people affected by any calamity as well as the socio-economic development of the country and will continue to do so in the future as well and we will be able to deal with all the disasters with the efforts of all inshallah".











On the occasion of entering its 23rd year of operations, Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) has provided relief assistance to 2,300 Covid-19-hit poor families, says a press release.The relief distribution was launched on June 12 last, following an online Dua-mahfil held on June 3, on the occasion of the 22nd founding anniversary of the bank.The relief goods were simultaneously by the banks' 23 branches in the most affected areas i.e. Kansat, Rohanpur, Satkhira, Chapainawabgonj, Gobindagonj, Pirgonj, Nilphamari, Atrai, Fulbari, Saidpur, Hili, Baneswar, Mohadevpur, Ramchandrapur, Nimsar, Nawabgonj, Alamdanga, Patherhat, Gunagari, Benapole.So far 2,300 families have received relief packs, each comprising 10 kg rice, 2 kg pulses, 1 kg soybean oil, 1 kg salt, 4 kg potatoes and 1 bar soap.Staffs of the branches, in collaboration with the local people's representatives of the branch area, selected the needy families and then personally went to the houses of all the needy people and delivered the relief materials.Mentionable that, since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Standard Bank has been working in various ways to serve humanity and will continue to do so in the future.At the inauguration of relief distribution programme Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Managing Director of the Bank, said "Since its inception, Standard Bank has stood by the people affected by any calamity as well as the socio-economic development of the country and will continue to do so in the future as well and we will be able to deal with all the disasters with the efforts of all inshallah".