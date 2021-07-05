

IBBL Dhaka South Zone holds Shariah Conference

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Dhaka South Zone held Shariah Awareness Conference on Saturday through virtual platform. Khurshid ul Alam, Director of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, says a press release.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed as special guest. Prof. Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman, Shariah Supervisory Committee of the Bank addressed the programme as chief discussant.Presided over by Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Head of Dhaka South Zone, Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President, Head of Branches and officials under Dhaka South Zone attended the Conference.