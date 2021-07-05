Video
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:39 PM
Business

StanChart marks BD golden jubilee

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Standard Chartered is marking the 50th year of Bangladesh's independence with a limited edition Standard Chartered Platinum Credit Card.
The Bank will donate funds to the Liberation War Museum for every card activated, and cardholders will be entitled to have their names registered in the list of the Museum's donors and enjoy other exclusive privileges, says a press release.
The issuance of the commemorative credit card is a celebration of national independence and the achievements made during 50 years of independent Bangladesh.
StandChart had commissioned Dhaka Yeah to design the limited-edition credit card artwork. The artist's portrayal of Bangladesh's national pride-the Royal Bengal Tiger in its natural habitat, the Sundarbans-is a symbolic representation of the nation's resilience and fierce determination to rise above all adversities and march forward.
StandChart Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "We are grateful to be able to partner with the Liberation War Museum, an institution which is playing an indispensable role in preserving the memories of both the human tragedies and heroism of our Liberation War and its ideals."
In addition to a wide range of benefits offered by the StandChart Platinum Credit Card, the commemorative card will offer the following exclusive privileges:
Free access to visit the galleries of the museum for Cardholder along with (up to) four companions during each visit; Special guided tour for Cardholders and companions during visit upon advance booking; Access to the library and research wing of the museum; 10% discount on the purchase of books and CDs published by the Museum; Exclusive virtual tour of the museum and regular updates about the events and special exhibition organised by the museum.
With 116 years of uninterrupted presence in Bangladesh, StandChart is the only multinational universal Bank in the country with a unique blend of deep-rooted local presence and capacity to capitalise on its global network and product coverage. The Bank has been a partner in progress to this nation throughout its journey.
On the momentous occasion of 50 years of Independence of Bangladesh, the Bank has been rolling out a series of initiatives:
Special music video by Gems of Nazrul with the creations of Bangladesh's National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, featuring 100 leading vocalists and dancers; Odommyo Podojatra, a walk of remembrance by StandaChart employees marking the 50th Independence Day; Showcase Bangladesh, a joint initiative with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), to promote Bangladesh as a preferred investment destination and attract targeted global investments to the country; Battle of the Corporate Bands with Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra Songs; Special recognition for Standard Chartered alumni who were freedom-fighters.
StandChart Bangladesh has been pioneering the retail banking space in Bangladesh with continuous innovation in products and solutions.  Standard Chartered was the first Bank in the country to introduce Credit Cards. The bank was also the first to launch ATMs in Bangladesh to promote alternate channel banking along with internet banking solutions for the retail customers.





