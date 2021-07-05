Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
Home Business

Emirates, Etihad suspend Saudi flights until further notice

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

DUBAI, July 4: UAE airlines have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia starting today (Sunday, July 4) until further notice.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and Dubai's Emirates on Sunday announced that the decision to suspend flights has been taken following the latest directive from the Saudi government to protect against coronavirus variants.
"In line with the latest directive issued by the government of Saudi Arabia, passenger travel between the UAE and Saudi Arabia has been suspended, effective from 23:00 Saudi local time on July 4, 2021, until further notice," Etihad said in a statement on its website.
On Saturday, Saudi Arabia's interior ministry suspended flights to three countries including the UAE, Ethiopia, and Vietnam. Saudi citizens and residents returning from these countries will be required to quarantine for 14 days, it added. Etihad said this is an evolving situation and is working with impacted passengers to notify them of the changes to their itineraries.
Emirates also stated that flights to and from Saudi Arabia will be suspended until further notice as instructed by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of the Kingdom.
"Customers with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as their final destination, arriving on/after July 5, 2021, will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin," it said.
Emirates' last flights to/from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on July 4, 2021 are as follows: DubaiJeddahDubai - EK2805 / EK2806; DubaiRiyadhDubai - EK2817/ EK 2818; DubaiDammamDubai - EK2821/ EK2822.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL elects Feroz Alam, Abdul Hannan as Vice Chairmen
SBL provides relief to 2300 poor C-19-hit families
IBBL Dhaka South Zone holds Shariah Conference
StanChart marks BD golden jubilee
Emirates, Etihad suspend Saudi flights until further notice
Emirates extend flight suspension from BD, Pak and Lanka till July 15
‘Enough cattle for Eid-ul-Azha feast of sacrifice’
NYSE-listed ETF offers exposure to Pakistani stocks


Latest News
Out in bail, Nasir accuses Pori of misbehaviour, defamation
Australia captain Paine urges Smith not to rush injury return
Police officials suspended for ‘sexual assault’ during remand
'Over 50% COVID patients are from villages'
Big cats, bears, ferrets get Covid-19 vaccine in US Zoo
Khulna division sees highest 51 Covid deaths in a day
COVID registration now at 35 age
Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14
Taliban seizes key districts in Afghanistan
COVID: Countries racing to vaccinate before Delta takes hold
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies
Waterlogging blocks drainage system
The road under Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital's Jatrabari
Omi sent to jail in human trafficking case  
Banker remanded  for torturing maid
CPC’s birth centenary
Bangladeshis among 95 arrested in Malaysia
creative culture in the universities: A dying phenomenon
Five die in Tangail road crash
Awareness is crucial to stop child domestic abuse?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft