Emirates extend flight suspension from BD, Pak and Lanka till July 15

Dubai-based carrier Emirates has extended the suspension of flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka until July 15, 2021, in line with the UAE government's directives, the airline said on its website

Passengers who have connected through Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID 19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel.

The latest announcement comes a day after Emirates said it would suspend all passenger flights from India until July 15.

Last week, Abu Dhabi-based carrier, Etihad, announced that it will not be permitted to carry passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or India until July 21.







