Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:38 PM
Home Business

Emirates extend flight suspension from BD, Pak and Lanka till July 15

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Dubai-based carrier Emirates has extended the suspension of flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka until July 15, 2021, in line with the UAE government's directives, the airline said on its website
Passengers who have connected through Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.
UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID 19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel.
The latest announcement comes a day after Emirates said it would suspend all passenger flights from India until July 15.
Last week, Abu Dhabi-based carrier, Etihad, announced that it will not be permitted to carry passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or India until July 21.





Emirates extend flight suspension from BD, Pak and Lanka till July 15
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft