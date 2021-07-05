Video
Monday, 5 July, 2021
Home Business

NYSE-listed ETF offers exposure to Pakistani stocks

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

KARACHI, July 4: US-based investors can now have 'concentrated exposure' to Pakistani stocks through Asian Growth Cubs Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), the first-ever active and thematic ETF recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
"It's the only ETF in the world with concentrated, dedicated exposure to Pakistan in size. Therefore, it's the only viable and liquid way for foreign investors to access the Pakistani stock market," said Maurits Pot, founder and CEO of Dawn Global, investment manager for the emerging market ETF.
An ETF is a basket of different shares that investors can buy and sell in an exchange like a single stock.
At least 46 US-listed ETFs offer some exposure to Pakistani stocks, according to ETF Database, an independent website that collects and disseminates latest ETF-related information. But all other US-listed ETFs with constituents from Pakistan are passive funds and assign extremely low weights to the constituents from the South Asian economy.    -Dawn


