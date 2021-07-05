Samsung starts Eid-ul-Azha campaign with wide range of products

Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh has launched 'Big Offer, Eid Jombe Ebar' campaign for Eid-ul-Adha which will end on 31st July next.

Under the campaign, customers purchasing 55" or 75" 4K Smart Crystal UHD TV can win Air Purifier or Washing Machine with option of EMI at 0% interest for 36 months, says a press release.

Customers can also enjoy cashback up to BDT 100,000 on selected TV models. Moreover, customers will benefit from a 50% discount on Sound Bar when purchased with UHD TVs.

Customers will also enjoy a cashback of up to BDT 15,000 on the purchase of selected Refrigerators, up to BDT 14,000 on Washing Machines, up to BDT 12,000 on Residential Air Conditioners, and up to BDT 3,000 on Microwave Oven.

The campaign will allow customers to benefit from exchange offers - up to BDT 23,000 on Refrigerators, up to BDT 20,000 on television, up to BDT 14,000 on Air Conditioner, up to BDT 5,500 on Washing Machine, and up to BDT 4,000 on Microwave Oven.

On this occasion Samsung Bangladesh Consumer Electronics Business Head Shahriar Bin Lutfor said: "The pandemic has altered the way people celebrate their Eid now…to heighten their experiences and bring innovative technologies into their lives, Samsung is proud to bring a new campaign for the Eid-ul-Adha."

Customers can also purchase the products online from authorized national distributors' website, which will be safely delivered to their home without any charge.













