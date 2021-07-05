Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
Home Business

Samsung starts Eid-ul-Azha campaign with wide range of products

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh has launched 'Big Offer, Eid Jombe Ebar' campaign for Eid-ul-Adha which will end on 31st July next.
Under the campaign, customers purchasing 55" or 75" 4K Smart Crystal UHD TV can win Air Purifier or Washing Machine with option of EMI at 0% interest for 36 months, says a press release.
Customers can also enjoy cashback up to BDT 100,000 on selected TV models. Moreover, customers will benefit from a 50% discount on Sound Bar when purchased with UHD TVs.
Customers will also enjoy a cashback of up to BDT 15,000 on the purchase of selected Refrigerators, up to BDT 14,000 on Washing Machines, up to BDT 12,000 on Residential Air Conditioners, and up to BDT 3,000 on Microwave Oven.  
The campaign will allow customers to benefit from exchange offers - up to BDT 23,000 on Refrigerators, up to BDT 20,000 on television, up to BDT 14,000 on Air Conditioner, up to BDT 5,500 on Washing Machine, and up to BDT 4,000 on Microwave Oven.  
On this occasion Samsung Bangladesh Consumer Electronics Business Head Shahriar Bin Lutfor said: "The pandemic has altered the way people celebrate their Eid now…to heighten their experiences and bring innovative technologies into their lives, Samsung is proud to bring a new campaign for the Eid-ul-Adha."
Customers can also purchase the products online from authorized national distributors' website, which will be safely delivered to their home without any charge.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
MBL elects Feroz Alam, Abdul Hannan as Vice Chairmen
SBL provides relief to 2300 poor C-19-hit families
IBBL Dhaka South Zone holds Shariah Conference
StanChart marks BD golden jubilee
Emirates, Etihad suspend Saudi flights until further notice
Emirates extend flight suspension from BD, Pak and Lanka till July 15
â€˜Enough cattle for Eid-ul-Azha feast of sacrificeâ€™
NYSE-listed ETF offers exposure to Pakistani stocks


Latest News
Out in bail, Nasir accuses Pori of misbehaviour, defamation
Australia captain Paine urges Smith not to rush injury return
Police officials suspended for â€˜sexual assaultâ€™ during remand
'Over 50% COVID patients are from villages'
Big cats, bears, ferrets get Covid-19 vaccine in US Zoo
Khulna division sees highest 51 Covid deaths in a day
COVID registration now at 35 age
Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14
Taliban seizes key districts in Afghanistan
COVID: Countries racing to vaccinate before Delta takes hold
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies
Waterlogging blocks drainage system
The road under Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital's Jatrabari
Omi sent to jail in human trafficking case  
Banker remanded  for torturing maid
CPCâ€™s birth centenary
Bangladeshis among 95 arrested in Malaysia
creative culture in the universities: A dying phenomenon
Five die in Tangail road crash
Awareness is crucial to stop child domestic abuse?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft