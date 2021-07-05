Up to 25pc rebate on bKash payment for online shopping

Customers can now enjoy up to 25% instant cashback on bKash payment till July 20 while shopping online from popular brands and shops.

They can also avail of up to 10% instant cashback on bKash payment while purchasing groceries and essential products from online and physical outlets of various superstore brands.

The cashback offer, which started on July 1, will be available at reputed brands of accessories, clothing, electronics, food and restaurants, footwear, online shops and superstore, says a press release.

A customer can enjoy up to Tk300 instant cashback daily and up to Tk 500 during the campaign period. While shopping at superstores, customers will get up to Tk 200 cashback on bKash payment of more than Tk 500.

Users can avail of the instant cashback offer from around 92 popular brands like Aarong, Kay Kraft, Deshal, Le Reve, O2, Pride, Raw Nation, SaRa Lifestyle, Trendz, Bata, Apex, Leatherina, Ajkerdeal, Daraz, PriyosShop, Pickaboo, Bdshop and others.

Also, they can enjoy instant cashback offers at 422 physical outlets and online of 70 superstore brands including Agora, Shwapno, Daily Shopping, Meena Bazar, Almas, Family Bazar, Mehedi Mart, One Stop and others.





