Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
Home Business

Up to 25pc rebate on bKash payment for online shopping

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

Customers can now enjoy up to 25% instant cashback on bKash payment till July 20 while shopping online from popular brands and shops.
They can also avail of up to 10% instant cashback on bKash payment while purchasing groceries and essential products from online and physical outlets of various superstore brands.
The cashback offer, which started on July 1, will be available at reputed brands of accessories, clothing, electronics, food and restaurants, footwear, online shops and superstore, says a press release.
A customer can enjoy up to Tk300 instant cashback daily and up to Tk 500 during the campaign period. While shopping at superstores, customers will get up to Tk 200 cashback on bKash payment of more than Tk 500.
Users can avail of the instant cashback offer from around 92 popular brands like Aarong, Kay Kraft, Deshal, Le Reve, O2, Pride, Raw Nation, SaRa Lifestyle, Trendz, Bata, Apex, Leatherina, Ajkerdeal, Daraz, PriyosShop, Pickaboo, Bdshop and others.
Also, they can enjoy instant cashback offers at 422 physical outlets and online of 70 superstore brands including Agora, Shwapno, Daily Shopping, Meena Bazar, Almas, Family Bazar, Mehedi Mart, One Stop and others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL elects Feroz Alam, Abdul Hannan as Vice Chairmen
SBL provides relief to 2300 poor C-19-hit families
IBBL Dhaka South Zone holds Shariah Conference
StanChart marks BD golden jubilee
Emirates, Etihad suspend Saudi flights until further notice
Emirates extend flight suspension from BD, Pak and Lanka till July 15
‘Enough cattle for Eid-ul-Azha feast of sacrifice’
NYSE-listed ETF offers exposure to Pakistani stocks


Latest News
Out in bail, Nasir accuses Pori of misbehaviour, defamation
Australia captain Paine urges Smith not to rush injury return
Police officials suspended for ‘sexual assault’ during remand
'Over 50% COVID patients are from villages'
Big cats, bears, ferrets get Covid-19 vaccine in US Zoo
Khulna division sees highest 51 Covid deaths in a day
COVID registration now at 35 age
Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14
Taliban seizes key districts in Afghanistan
COVID: Countries racing to vaccinate before Delta takes hold
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies
Waterlogging blocks drainage system
The road under Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital's Jatrabari
Omi sent to jail in human trafficking case  
Banker remanded  for torturing maid
CPC’s birth centenary
Bangladeshis among 95 arrested in Malaysia
creative culture in the universities: A dying phenomenon
Five die in Tangail road crash
Awareness is crucial to stop child domestic abuse?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft