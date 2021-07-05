Alesha Mart becomes ISO certified e-commerce site

Alesha Mart is now Certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 9001: 2015). From the very beginning, Alesha Mart has been providing international quality service to the customers by delivering the products in the fastest time maintaining the quality of the products.

As a result, they got international recognition for providing that service. Alesha Mart believes that this achievement is not their alone, this achievement belongs to every person and organization involved with Alesha Mart.

Alesha Mart is the first modern technology e-commerce site in Bangladesh. From where you can shop online easily and securely from the comfort of your own home, says a press release.

For the first time in the e-commerce industry of Bangladesh, Alesha Mart has brought a physical customer care center which will be located in all the divisional and important cities of the country.

Alesha Mart is also offering the country's first e-commerce bike delivery point for online ordered bike delivery. Alesha Mart is determined to meet the needs of customers. If you have any questions about Alesha Mart or its products, you can call the helpline 16731 number at any time (24 hours). Alesha Mart is a concern of Alesha Holdings Limited.

















