Paperfly to carry women-run Laalsobuj products at buyers’ doorstep



Laalsobuj.com Chairman- Sadruddin Imran and Paperfly Chief Marketing Officer and cofounder Rahath Ahmed, flanked by their company colleagues shake hands after signing a business deal in Dhaka recently.

Laalsobuj.com Chairman- Sadruddin Imran and Paperfly Chief Marketing Officer and cofounder Rahath Ahmed signed an agreement recently regarding the service partnership, says a press release.

According to the agreement, Paperfly will deliver the product of laalsobuj.com at buyers' doorsteps leveraging its strongest doorstep delivery network across Bangladesh. From Laalsobuj.com, Director- Rubaiyat Bin Arif, Chief Operating Officer (COO) - Mohammad Nazmul Ahsan, Sr. Software Executive- Md Mahmudul Hasan Khan and from Paperfly, General Manager, Sales and Key Accounts- Sazzadul Islam Fahmy and Executive, Sales and Key and Accounts- Afsana Yasmin were present among others during the ceremony.

Regarding the partnership with Laalsobuj, Paperfly Chief Marketing Officer Rahath Ahmed said, this online market place is driven by the rural women who have a great objective in social empowerment and Paperfly is proud to be part of this.

Chairman, Sadruddin Imran said the objective of laalsobuj.com is to make a significant contribution to the economic emancipation of women by bringing the products of millions of women entrepreneurs across the country to the digital buyers through e-commerce and thus empower rural women.

This marketplace is dedicated for rural women entrepreneurs under TotthoApa project implemented by 'Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha' under the ministry. Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute under Ministry of Commerce provides technical support to the ecommerce platform. With the help of 1,470 dedicated TotthoApas (women who provide information services), these entrepreneurs scattered in remote areas of Bangladesh are showcasing their products in the marketplace.

Since commencing market launching in early 2016, Paperfly has came into limelight by introducing doorstep delivery, competitive price, best in class customer service and services like 1 hour merchant payment, Smart Return, Smart Check and much more. The robust network of Paperfly is capable of delivering any size of products or shipments in anywhere in Bangladesh.



