

Bikroy, Minister launch Eid cattle trade contest

The campaign, announced on Sunday in an MoU (memorandum of understanding) signing webinar session, will be live until the night before Eid.

In this webinar Eshita Sharmin, Managing Director of Bikroy.com; Sanjoy Biswas, Corporate Sales Lead of Bikroy.com; and K.M.G. Kibria, Head of Brand & Communication of Minister Group were present. Humyra Sharmind Alam, Senior Executive, Marketing of Bikroy was the moderator of this webinar.

This Eid-ul-Adha, Bikroy will again cater to its customers with a vast range of farm animals just like every year. More than 2,000 Qurbani cattle ads have already been listed on Bikroy's site.

This year, Bikroy-Minister has arranged a different type of competition for both buyers and members. Participants can take part in this online contest and win exciting home and electronics appliances, worth a total of BDT 6 Lacs, courtesy of Minister.

In order to participate in the Buyer campaign, willing customers will have to perform along with a Qurbani special song promoted by Bikroy and share that video on their Facebook/TikTok or YouTube - any or all of these platforms, using #BiratHaat2021 in the caption.

Participants can also submit the video link with the same hashtag to the Bikroy Blog site. Based on the most video views (Facebook and YouTube) and likes (TikTok), 29 lucky winners will be selected. For the Member contest, 3 lucky winners will be selected among members with the most number of cattle ads on their shop and with the most viewed ads with the most responses. Winners of both contests will receive a Refrigerator, Smart LED TV, and many more amazing prizes from Minister.

Eshita Sharmin, Managing Director of Bikroy.com said, "We have introduced the Birat Haat (#BiratHaat2021) contest with a twist this year to double everyone's Eid joy of both buyers and sellers. We are expecting active participation from our users and members as always."

K.M.G. Kibria, Head of Brand & Communication of Minister Group said, "Through Birat Haat, the buyers can get the opportunity to get the guaranteed deal for Qurbani animals. It is about time; more and more buyers and sellers are seeking deals through the Birat Haat. At the same time, lucky winners of the contest will get Minister's exclusive products which will further enhance their Eid happiness. I hope that the buyers and sellers will be very happy to receive these useful gifts during the pandemic."



