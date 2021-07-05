Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
Home Business

1b smartphones to have wireless charging globally

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

NEW DELHI, July 4: Smartphone vendors such as Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo and technology suppliers like Infineon, MediaTek, Samsung SDI and Qualcomm are powering the rise of wireless charging with proprietary solutions that top off a battery faster than ever
Nearly one billion smartphones worldwide will have the wireless charging by the end of this year, according to new research.
Smartphone vendors such as Samsung, Xiaomi and OPPO and technology suppliers like Infineon, MediaTek, Samsung SDI and Qualcomm are powering the rise of wireless charging with proprietary solutions that top off a battery faster than ever.
According to market research firm Strategy Analytics, the installed base of wireless charging capable smartphones will reach the record setting one billion mark by the end of 2021.
From its introduction 10 years ago, wireless charging has transitioned from a finicky niche technology into an in-demand charging solution for high-end smartphones.
"By 2026, we forecast it will top 2.2 billion wireless charging enabled smartphones as growing middle classes in emerging market countries expand the addressable market for higher-end smartphones with the technology," said Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics.
Despite the higher cost that wireless charging adds to smartphones, sales of the devices are strongest in the Asia Pacific region where 49 per cent of the installed base of wireless charging enabled smartphones are.
"Fast growing middle classes in China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and elsewhere in the Asia Pacific region mean that a growing proportion of the region's population can afford the technology," said Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics.
North America accounts for 21 per cent of the installed base and Western Europe just 16 per cent.     -IANS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MBL elects Feroz Alam, Abdul Hannan as Vice Chairmen
SBL provides relief to 2300 poor C-19-hit families
IBBL Dhaka South Zone holds Shariah Conference
StanChart marks BD golden jubilee
Emirates, Etihad suspend Saudi flights until further notice
Emirates extend flight suspension from BD, Pak and Lanka till July 15
‘Enough cattle for Eid-ul-Azha feast of sacrifice’
NYSE-listed ETF offers exposure to Pakistani stocks


Latest News
Out in bail, Nasir accuses Pori of misbehaviour, defamation
Australia captain Paine urges Smith not to rush injury return
Police officials suspended for ‘sexual assault’ during remand
'Over 50% COVID patients are from villages'
Big cats, bears, ferrets get Covid-19 vaccine in US Zoo
Khulna division sees highest 51 Covid deaths in a day
COVID registration now at 35 age
Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14
Taliban seizes key districts in Afghanistan
COVID: Countries racing to vaccinate before Delta takes hold
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies
Waterlogging blocks drainage system
The road under Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital's Jatrabari
Omi sent to jail in human trafficking case  
Banker remanded  for torturing maid
CPC’s birth centenary
Bangladeshis among 95 arrested in Malaysia
creative culture in the universities: A dying phenomenon
Five die in Tangail road crash
Awareness is crucial to stop child domestic abuse?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft