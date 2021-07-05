Video
Monday, 5 July, 2021
Business

Milk output rises by 1 lakh tonnes in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, July 4: Milk production has been enhanced by around one lakh tonnes while dairy farm largely expanded in the district in last four years, delighting many people as fortune maker.  
In 2020, around 3.56 lakh tonnes of milk was produced compared to 2.50 lakh tons in 2016, said Ismail Haque, District Livestock Training Officer.
Dairy farming has become a blessing for people because many of them are doing business for attaining economic emancipation in the region, he said.
Rabiul Karim has become an icon in the field of dairy farming in his locality at Katakhali Shyamnagar village, around nine kilometers off the Rajshahi city, for the last few years.
He started the business with four cows around six years back leaving behind his high-salaried job in a private company. He has 32 cows in his 'Abrar Dairy Farm' on around four bigha of land at present.
A former student of the Department of Accounting and Information Management in Rajshahi University, Karim is getting 150 liters of milk from 13 of the cows on an average daily at present.  
After exploring the existing potentialities, he has become competent towards making butter from the unsold milk and selling those to the food shops and other restaurants.
Currently, his monthly income has now stood at around Taka one lakh, while around Taka 15 to 18 lakh yearly through selling milk and other milk-based processed foods.
He has developed high-yielding grasslands on four bigha of land to feed the cows. He provides nutritious food to the cows regularly.
Karim said: "I, myself, prepare the feeds through mixing maize, wheat and rice bran and other nutritive grains and ingredients".    
Another dairy farmer Golam Rahid has started his business after purchasing a cow at a cost of Taka 10,000 around a decade back. Now, he has 25 cows producing 120 liters of milk on an average every day.
Amidst arrangement of high yielding and high breeding cows, milk production has been enhanced to a great extent. He sells the milk at his farm in Assam Colony area in the city.
Rahid said dairy farming has now become expensive in the wake of price-hike of cow's feed items, medicines and other requisite inputs.    -BSS


