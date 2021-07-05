Video
TCB starts open market sales in cities, towns today

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Business Correspondent

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is scheduled to start selling essential commodities to consumers at subsidized rates from today.
Designated dealers will sell the products like sugar, lentils and soybean oil under the open market sale (OMS) programme.
TCB is considering allocation of an increased amount of the commodities to the dealers to help the consumers purchase them as per their requirements, TCB officials said.
The decision was taken as the prices of essential commodities started rising amid the ongoing strict lockdown imposed to curb spread of Covid-19 infections.
The has also been a trend of hiking price by unscrupulous traders ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, blaming disruption of supplies due to the incessant rain and the lockdown.
TCB officials said out of 400 trucks, 80 will be deployed for selling the commodities in different areas of the capital city while 20 in Chattogram city. Besides, trucks will be deployed in district towns.
TCB has fixed the prices of sugar at Tk 55 per kilogramme while lentils at Tk 55 a kg and soybean oil at Tk 100per litre. A customer can purchase 2-4kg sugar, 2kg lentils and 2-5 litre soybean at a time.
TCB has allocated 600-800kg of sugar, 300-600kg of lentils and 800-1200 litres of soybean oil to each of designated dealers daily except holidays. The OMS programme will continue until July 29.


