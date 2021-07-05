Video
latest Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
Home Business

Bangladesh apparel exports to US bounce back

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh apparel exports to US bounce back

Bangladesh apparel exports to US bounce back

Bangladesh apparel exports to the USA bounced back during the first five months of this calendar year, registering a double-digit growth both in terms of value and volume compared to the same period of last year, according to US trade statistics.
The exports to US market returned to the positive territory after facing a setback for some time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. RMG exports to the US grew by 15.38 per cent to US$ 2.58 billion from January to May this year over the same period last year.
US imports from Vietnam and Cambodia witnessed bigger growth at 19.48 per cent and 15.35 per cent respectively. US buyers have shifted some of their orders from China to Bangladesh while exports from India to US suffered due to deteriorating Covid-19 situation
Bangladesh had fetched $ 2.24 billion during the corresponding period of 2020, as per figures available from the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) which is an affiliate of the US Department of Commerce and released on Friday, reports RMG Bangladesh.  Apparel exporters said the industry registered better performance due to the start of economic recovery aided by good coverage of Covid-19 vaccination, better control in coronavirus infection, and a shift of orders from China.
During the first five months of the 2021, Bangladesh shipped 1.02 billion square meters of apparel items, up from 807.67 million square meters or 27.30 per cent. RMG exports to the US stood at $5.22 billion in 2020, down from $5.92 billion in 2019, data said.
The overall apparel imports of the USA from across the world during the period under review  increased by 22.19 per cent to US$ 29.21 billion from $23.91 billion during the same period in 2020, data showed.
During this period, the US apparel imports from China witnessed 26.17 per cent growth to      US$ 5.82 billion, which was $4.61 billion during the corresponding period of last calendar year.
US imports from Vietnam and Cambodia also witnessed a growth of 19.48 per cent and 15.35 per cent to $5.74 billion and $ 1.24 billion respectively year-on-year during the period.
Apparel exports from other major sourcing destinations including India, Mexico, and Pakistan also grew by over 21 per cent to 58 per cent except Indonesia that was maintaining a negative growth of 1.75 per cent.
BGMEA Vice President Md Shahidullah Azim, said the US economy is slowly recovering from Covid-19 impact with the rise in consumer spending. Besides, US buyers have shifted some of their orders from China to Bangladesh while exports from India to US suffered due to the deteriorating Covid-19 situation, he added.
He, however, hoped that local RMG exports to US will increase further with the return of one of its big companies - the Walt Disney - to Bangladesh.
Disney that stopped sourcing from Bangladesh eight years back will reinstate Bangladesh as its permitted sourcing country, he said.
He added that it would also help to regain the image of the industry that has made significant improvements in the areas of workplace safety and other issues.


